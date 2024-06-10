Azmat Habibulla joins DBS Bank India as Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications

Azmat Habibulla has joined DBS Bank India as Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing and Communications. Formerly South Indian Bank's Chief Marketing Officer, Habibulla was responsible for increasing the brand value of the bank. She focused on leveraging data-driven segmentation and customization to deliver relevant messages to different audience cohorts and scaling up the brand's digital presence with the latest digital technologies to deliver personalization at scale for an enhanced customer experience.
In her new role, Habibulla will lead marketing communications for DBS India and drive the DBS Foundation, Sustainability agenda for India as well as India CSR.
A marketing leader and digital enthusiast with more than 25 years of experience, she has led business transformation at some FMCG & BFSI brands in the country. She has led impactful customer strategies, based on consumer insights as her expertise spans a wide spectrum of domains such as Digital marketing & business generation, Marketing Communication & Branding, Experiential and Knowledge events, Strategic Partnerships, Community Building and Thought Leadership initiatives.
Habibulla's career began in FMCG with Balsara Hygiene Products Ltd. (now Dabur), working on consumer brands like Promise Toothpaste, Bertolli Olive Oil and Barilla Pasta. She led the launch of Meswak toothpaste from product development, branding, market testing, pricing, and packaging, till the final launch. She has worked with BFSI brands like ICICI Bank as Leadership Team & Head Marketing - NRI, Corp, SME,Transaction, Rural, Private Banking for 15 years and IL&FS Investsmart Ltd. (now HSBC InvestDirect) as Head Of Marketing Communications.
Her experience in the BFSI sector has helped her apply her marketing expertise across various B2C & B2B business segments like Retail, Corporate banking, Transaction Banking, SME, Rural Banking, NRI Banking, Wealth & Private Banking.