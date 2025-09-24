Azzaro announces Ibrahim Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Azzaro has announced Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan as its new ambassador. He will be seen in the upcoming 'Azzaro Wanted' campaign, which will showcase the Forever Wanted Elixir fragrance.
Speaking about the partnership, Ibrahim said, "Azzaro Wanted isn’t just a range of fragrances, it’s an attitude. Strong, bold and full of character, it captures my spirit perfectly."
The brand’s new campaign will feature its new product, which the brand describes as designed for those who thrive on self-expression.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has over 1.4 million Instagram followers, is seen as a youth icon and an emerging actor in the Indian film industry, the brand noted. It said his popularity with young audiences makes him a suitable face for the campaign.