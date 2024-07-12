B Ramanathan returns to Ogilvy India as Chief Client Officer

Ogilvy has announced the return of B Ramanathan from Ogilvy Asia Pacific back to Ogilvy India. Ramanathan has joined as Chief Client Officer of Ogilvy India.
Over a 29-year career, Ramanathan has donned many hats. His stint in Ogilvy is now in its 24th year, 16 of which have been spent in various business and office leadership roles across markets in Ogilvy India.
Prior to rejoining Ogilvy India, Ramanathan’s last role was as the Chief Marketing Officer of Ogilvy Asia and the Global Brand Leader – Mondelez, based out of Kuala Lumpur. He had also been instrumental in driving the growth and transformation agenda for Ogilvy Indonesia as its Group CEO.
VR Rajesh, Group CEO, Ogilvy India commented, "Ogilvy India’s growth has been on the back of client centricity and depth of engagement and Ram’s return adds fillip to this core strength. He will focus on our top clients in bringing to bear the best of Ogilvy’s capabilities, driving transformation and growth of the businesses. He will be an important shot in the arm as Ogilvy India continues its journey of creative excellence."
B Ramanathan, Chief Client Officer, Ogilvy India, said "It feels great to be back at the mothership, especially at a time when it is going through a purple patch. With the repertoire of marquee clients, I look forward to partnering with our fantastic teams across markets in delivering transformative work and growth for the businesses."