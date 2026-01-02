B Sridhar exits media industry after three-decade career

B Sridhar, Executive Vice President - Media at Innocean, has exited the media industry after a career spanning more than three decades, as per media reports.
Sridhar worked across several advertising and media agencies, including Mudra Communications, GroupM, Initiative and Innocean India. He had two stints at Innocean, totalling nearly two decades, where he led media responsibilities for automobile brands Hyundai and later Kia.
During his career, Sridhar handled media mandates for brands such as Samsung, Nestlé, Pepsi Foods and Microsoft. His work covered media planning, strategy, investments and consulting. He also held roles at agencies including McCann Erickson, Lintas Media Group and Maxus.
Most recently, Sridhar served as Executive Vice President of Media at Innocean Worldwide Communications. His previous positions included Group Director of Media Services at Innocean, strategy and insight lead at Initiative Media, and business director at Lintas Media Group.