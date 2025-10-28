Bajaj Broking announces Slay Media as content partner for digital platforms

Bajaj Broking has appointed Slay Media, an independent creative marketing agency founded by Khushboo Mulani, as its content partner to enhance the brand’s communication and storytelling across social media channels.
The partnership is aimed at strengthening Bajaj Broking’s digital presence through insight-led and culturally relevant content focused on financial literacy and retail investor engagement.
“Our collaboration with Bajaj Broking is about making finance feel more human, approachable, informed, and relevant,” said Khushboo Mulani, Founder & CEO, Slay Media. “It’s inspiring to work with a brand that values meaningful content and sees digital as a space for genuine connection, not just communication.”
The association, which coincides with the festive season, aligns with the brand’s efforts to build consistent and relatable engagement with its digital audience.