Balaji Telefilms launches Balaji Studios for creators

Balaji Telefilms Ltd has announced the launch ofBalaji Studio, a vertical aimed at developing content for television and digital audiences.
The studio is positioned as a collaborative space to support independent and emerging creative talent, offering infrastructure and resources for idea development and production.
The studio aims to function as a creative hub for both established and emerging creators, focusing on innovation and inclusive storytelling. With this launch, the entertainment company said it intends to strengthen its position in the entertainment sector while expanding its creative network across media.
The vertical is expected to work with technology platforms, industry partners, and brands to explore new monetisation models and strengthen audience engagement.
Speaking about the launch, Ektaa R Kapoor, founder & Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, said, “Balaji Studio is more than a new business vertical, it’s our declaration that the future of Indian entertainment is open to all who dare to dream big and disrupt the norm. We are tearing up the rulebook and building a home for bold creatives, talent and original voices who will shape the next era of storytelling. Balaji Studio will be the launchpad for ambitious ideas and an inclusive benchmark for creative partnerships in India’s content ecosystem.”
Nitin Burman, Chief Revenue Officer, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, added, “Balaji Studio marks a pivotal step in our evolution; it’s where creativity meets commerce in the most purposeful way. We’re building a space that not only nurtures great ideas but also gives them the structure, scalability, and audience reach they deserve. What sets Balaji Studio apart is its blend of creative freedom and strategic focus, a place where creators will have the support and ecosystem to back their vision.”