Balaji Telefilms launches digital entertainment app 'Kutingg'

Balaji Telefilms has introduced a new digital app, Kutingg, following the Indian government’s ban on its previous streaming platform, ALTBalaji, over unlawful and obscene content.
The app is positioned as a family-first platform with a slate that includes dramas, youth-oriented series, mini-series, reality formats, talk shows, short-form entertainment, and films. The app also incorporates vertical video formats in addition to traditional storytelling, catering to mobile-first audiences.
The company said the new app reflects changing content consumption patterns and the rising demand for curated digital formats in India.
Speaking on the launch of the app, Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO and Group CFO, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, said, "At Balaji, our journey has always been about anticipating how stories are experienced and staying ahead of audience expectations. Today’s audiences want stories that are sharper, shorter, and more personal, and Kutingg is our answer to that. This is not just another entertainment app; it is a family-first destination that offers Kadak stories across fiction and non-fiction, from snackable content to immersive limited series, and even vertical formats for a new-age viewing experience. With Kutingg, we want to give audiences more than just shows; we want to deliver moments that bring families together, stories that spark conversations, and entertainment that truly stays with them."
Nitin Burman, Group Chief Revenue Officer, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, added, “Kutingg represents more than just a platform; it is an ecosystem where content, creators, and audiences meet on common ground. With its wide spectrum of genres and fresh storytelling, we are opening up new opportunities for brands, advertisers, and partners to connect with audiences in more meaningful ways. Our vision is to make Kutingg not just India’s preferred family-first entertainment destination, but also a space where innovation in content and commerce thrive together. This is the next step in Balaji’s mission to redefine how entertainment is consumed, shared, and celebrated across every screen in the country.”