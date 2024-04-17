Bang In The Middle takes a public stand against ex-client Medanta for using rejected campaign idea

Independent ad agency Bang In The Middle called out former client Medanta, a healthcare provider, in a recent social media post for using the agency’s campaign idea now after having rejected the same when the two were in a partnership.
Bang In The Middle was Medanta’s lead communication agency from November 22 to November 23. In the LinkedIn post, the agency said that it presented many campaigns, most got rejected, some got translated into posts and executed by Medanta’s social agency.
The post further read, “One of the campaigns that the agency presented earlier and was spitefully rejected and thrown out, has now been raised from the dead and executed as is by the client. The same layouts. The same lines. The same art. The same everything. The people who once spat on it and threw it out, have now had a change of heart, done a complete volte face, and the campaign is now live on their pages.”
The agency posed a few questions in the post about how a campaign that was rejected by the same team for not being good enough back then, has been executed now?
Bang In The Middle reached out to Medanta to resolve the issue but it could not reach an amicable solution, so the agency decided to address it on its social media platforms.
The post read, “We never wanted to take this legal or into public. But when we reached out to them to amicably settle this, they rudely told us to take a walk, and challenged us to do whatever we can, because they are a giant and we are but a pipsqueak. So what do you do when you have a problem like Medanta? Make it public and go legal. We have done both."