Barbie introduces first autistic doll in India

Barbie has launched its first autistic Barbie doll in India, expanding its range of dolls representing disabilities and medical conditions. The launch follows the earlier introduction in India of Barbie dolls depicting type 1 diabetes, blindness and down syndrome.
The autistic Barbie doll was developed over more than 18 months in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), a non-profit disability rights organisation run by and for autistic people. The doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas collection, which includes dolls with a wide range of skin tones, hair textures, body types and disabilities.
Commenting on the launch, Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of dolls, Mattel, “Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work. The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie."
The doll features articulated elbows and wrists, intended to allow hand movements such as stimming and hand flapping. Its eye gaze is angled slightly to the side, reflecting how some autistic individuals may avoid direct eye contact.
Colin Killick, executive director of the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, said, “As proud members of the autistic community, our ASAN team was thrilled to help create the first-ever autistic Barbie doll. It is so important for young autistic people to see authentic, joyful representations of themselves, and that’s exactly what this doll is. Partnering with Barbie allowed us to share insights and guidance throughout the design process to ensure the doll fully represents and celebrates the autistic community, including the tools that help us be independent. We’re honoured to see this milestone come to life, and we will keep pushing for more representation like this that supports our community in dreaming big and living proud.”
As part of the India launch, Barbie has collaborated with autism advocates and creators, including Precious and Mikko Mirage, Madison Marilla, and Indian autistic fashion designer and visual artist Aarushi Pratap.
Reflecting on the launch, Aarushi Pratap said, “Having an autistic Barbie means people like me can see ourselves. Autism is my superpower because I think differently. My brain has different colours, and expressing that makes me happy. I was diagnosed with autism at two, I started drawing at three, and since then, art has helped me feel calm and confident. I became a fashion designer because art helped me communicate when words were hard. All kinds of Barbie movies inspired me - seeing all the fabrics, colours, and details in the movies helped shape the designer I am today. This Barbie can help autistic people feel understood. We can do amazing things, and I want others like me to feel proud and express themselves.”
Jaishankar Natarajan, Director & CEO, India Autism Center, “Toys are powerful in shaping a child’s sense of self. The idea behind introducing an Autistic Barbie doll may appear simple, but its meaning runs far deeper. It is about representation. When children see themselves reflected in everyday objects, even through something as familiar as a toy, it sends a powerful message that they belong. This collaboration helps spark necessary conversations around acceptance and understanding in a way that feels natural and inclusive.”
The autistic Barbie doll will be available in India from January 2026 through major retail and e-commerce platforms.