BARC India and Nielsen launch cross-media ad measurement solution

BARC India and Nielsen have launched a new cross-media advertising measurement solution called BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads, aimed at providing unified data across television and digital platforms.
The system combines BARC’s linear television viewership data with digital measurement from Nielsen ONE Ads to provide a deduplicated view of audiences across multiple screens, including mobile, connected TV and computers.
JioHotstar will be the first platform to use the solution, starting with coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026. The organisations said the framework could expand to include more broadcasters in the future if there is industry interest.
The launch comes as advertisers and agencies increasingly seek integrated measurement tools amid a fragmented media environment where audiences consume content across television and digital devices.
Speaking on the development, Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India, said, "This marks a defining moment for cross-media Ad measurement in India. BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads is the first-of-its-kind solution in India to bring together TV measurement along with digital screens, in a unified, deduplicated system. By combining scale, accountability and cross-screen insights, we are enabling advertisers to understand their true reach and incremental impact across the entire media ecosystem.”
Akhil Parekh, Chief Product Officer, Nielsen, added, "This collaboration with BARC India fills a real gap that advertisers have been grappling with for years. With BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads, they no longer have to stitch together data from multiple sources to understand how their campaigns are actually performing. A single, deduplicated view across all screens is something the industry needs, and we are proud to finally make it a reality.”
The system provides integrated reporting across four screens, linear TV, connected TV, mobile and desktop. It also includes a methodology designed to identify unique audience reach across devices and offers metrics such as average frequency, gross rating points and demographic performance.