Bata India appoints Deepika Deepti as the Head of Marketing

Bata India has announced the appointment of Deepika Deepti as the Head of Marketing. With over 2 decades of experience in Marketing & Business roles at leading brands & an in-depth knowledge of Indian and International retail industry, Deepto is set to steer Bata India's Marketing mandate.
During her tenure at adidas, she played a pivotal role in driving business growth for India and Emerging markets alongside flipping the script for the sneaker industry in India with adidas Originals, Yeezy & Neo. As the Chief Executive Officer at CAMP SMA she spearheaded the portfolio of Bhaane, Veg Non Veg, and a strategic partnership with Nike India. Prior to joining Bata India, Deepika Deepti held the position of Senior VP of Marketing at Metro Brands Ltd.
Commenting on the appointment, Gunjan Shah, MD & CEO, Bata India said, “As Bata India continues to innovate and adapt to evolving consumer preferences through premiumization, Casualisation and building strong style credentials, I am confident that Deepika’s expertise in driving business growth and building strong brand equity will reinforce our position as the industry leader.”
Commenting on her appointment, Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India said, "Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for close to a century. I am excited for this new journey & can’t wait to bring in unique experiences for Bata’s vast portfolio of brands! I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging our collective expertise to further strengthen the brand's position in the market."