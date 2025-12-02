BBDO India to continue under Josy Paul’s leadership post-merger

Josy Paul will continue to lead BBDO India as its Chief (Chairperson & Chief Creative Officer) even after the merger of Omnicom and IPG Mediabrands, reaffirming continuity for the agency’s creative leadership.
Under Paul’s leadership, BBDO India has established itself among the country’s most respected creative agencies, known for campaigns that blend sharp brand strategy with social relevance.
Paul was inducted into the Advertising Club Calcutta Hall of Fame in 2020 for his outstanding contribution to Indian advertising. In 2025, he was named Jury President for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Lions at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, reinforcing his global standing.
With the new global structure under Omnicom–IPG realignment, several agencies and legacy brand identities have been folded into a streamlined architecture.