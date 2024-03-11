BBH India appoints Nisheeth Srivastava as ECD

BBH India, a creative agency within Publicis Groupe India, has announced the appointment of Nisheeth Srivastava as the Executive Creative Director (ECD). Based out of Delhi, Srivastava's mandate involves working across brands handled by both offices of the agency and reporting directly to Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer of BBH India.
Welcoming Srivastava to the BBH team, Parikshit Bhattaccharya said, “Nisheeth’s appointment is in line with our objective of building a high talent density team. His vast body of work is a potent combination of culturally rooted insights and progressive ideas. His experience in handling big brand mandates will add another dimension to our game, specifically in Delhi. He joins a high-energy, super collaborative creative leadership team comprising Ashwin Palkar, Swati Balani and Arvind Menon. I look forward to their combined magic as they curl a few into the top right corner for our clients.”
With 15 years of experience across industries such as advertising, radio and the internet, Srivastava can look at business and its communication with more than just one lens.
In advertising, he started his career with Mudra Ahmedabad as an account planner and moved to Lowe Lintas as a copywriter. He has worked on a diverse set of brands like Moov, Krack, Google Pay, Dulux Paints, OLX, and Philips to name a few.
Before resuming his advertising journey in 2018 at Lowe, Srivastava also worked as a brand creative lead at OLX. In 3.5 years of his stint at OLX, he garnered hands-on digital-first experience and teamed with various partners to make OLX one of the most well-integrated brands. The social experiment done to demonstrate hoarding culture in India was one of the highlights of that stint.
This exciting confluence of mainline and digital experience has given Srivastava a unique edge. He believes, today, brands have the power to take a stand to shape a more inclusive future.
Speaking about his new role, Nisheeth Srivastava said, "I am stoked to be a part of BBH and its envious creative culture. It is challenging yet exciting at the same time, and I couldn’t have asked for a better energy at this point in my career. I look forward to effectively lead, collaborate, and build on the Zag of BBH India.”