BBH's Sanjay Sharma and Radhika Burman resign

BBH India has announced the departure of two members of its team, Sanjay Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer and MD and Radhika Burman, Senior VP – Strategy and Head of the agency’s Delhi office.
Sanjay Sharma has worked with the agency for over 14 years after joining Publicis in 2007 and the BBH Group in 2009. Sharma is now stepping down to pursue his entrepreneurial passions outside the advertising world.
"Sanjay's contribution to BBH has been invaluable. He has embodied the spirit and values of our agency, and in every conversation, he has enriched our understanding of what it means to be at BBH. We wish him the best in future endeavours," said a BBH India spokesperson.
Radhika Burman has an almost three-year-long association at BBH Gurugram. Burman has an experience of 14 years in the industry as she worked with agencies and brands like Dentsu, JWT, FCB Global and Platinum Guild International.
The spokesperson added, "Radhika has also played an integral role in our growth and success. We thank her for her contributions and wish her all the best in future endeavours.
Both Sanjay Sharma and Radhika Burman will continue in their respective roles until the end of 2023 to ensure a seamless transition for the agency's leadership, current teams, and clients.