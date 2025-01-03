BC Web Wise bags digital mandate for LIC Housing Finance

BC Web Wise has been awarded the full digital mandate for LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL). As part of this mandate, the agency will oversee LIC HFL’s Social Media, SEO, ORM, website management, and paid media initiatives.
This partnership is set to expand the company's digital outreach and engagement in a competitive landscape. With a focus on performance-driven strategies, BC Web Wise aims to amplify the company's online presence and strengthen its connection with customers.
BC Web Wise’s experience in executing digital campaigns aligns with LIC HFL’s mission of providing financial solutions in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.