BCCI names Apollo Tyres as Team India’s new jersey sponsor post Dream11 exit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Apollo Tyres as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket teams, replacing Dream11.
The deal, which runs until March 2028, will see the Apollo Tyres logo displayed on India’s jerseys across all formats. Neither the cricket board nor the company disclosed financial details of the agreement.
The announcement comes weeks after Dream11 exited the sponsorship deal following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which banned real-money gaming platforms. India entered the Asia Cup earlier this month without a sponsor.
According to a report in the Times of India, Apollo Tyres won the contract over competing bids from Canva and JK Tyre. Birla Opus Paints was also said to have shown interest but did not take part in the bidding process.
The BCCI had invited bids for the jersey sponsorship in August, specifying that companies in categories including online gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, and tobacco were ineligible. Restrictions also applied to athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, banks, financial firms, cold beverage brands, home appliances, and insurance companies.
This marks Apollo Tyres’ first association with Indian cricket.