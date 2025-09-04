BCCI opens bidding for team title sponsor after Dream11 exit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited brands to bid for the National Team Lead Sponsor rights, following the exit of fantasy sports platform Dream11 in the wake of the government’s ban on real-money gaming.
The cricket board has issued an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), which lays down the terms and conditions for interested bidders. Companies wishing to participate must purchase the IEOI document by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 5.9 lakh (for Indian entities) or USD 5,675 (for foreign entities), as detailed in Annexure A of the document.
Who can bid?
As per Annexure B, the bidding process is open to entities worldwide, provided they meet the eligibility norms. Bidders must have an average turnover or net worth of at least Rs 300 crore over the last three financial years. Only the entity purchasing the IEOI, or a company within its group, can submit a bid.
All bidders are required to qualify as a “fit and proper person,” which includes having no criminal convictions, no conflict of interest under BCCI rules, and no history of fraud or willful default.
Restrictions on categories
Certain categories are restricted or prohibited from bidding:
Blocked Brand Categories (already covered by existing BCCI sponsors): Athleisure and sportswear, banking and financial services, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans and home appliances, and insurance.
Prohibited Categories: Alcohol, betting and gambling, cryptocurrency, online money gaming (in line with the new Online Gaming Act 2025), tobacco, and any brand considered offensive to public morals.
BCCI has also barred bidders from using surrogate branding to enter the process.
Bidding procedure
Interested parties must purchase the IEOI before submitting their bids. The document clarifies that simply purchasing it does not guarantee eligibility to participate. BCCI has retained the right to amend or cancel the process at any stage without providing a reason.
The move comes at a time when cricket sponsorship in India is undergoing shifts, with regulatory changes affecting the participation of gaming companies that had earlier dominated the sponsorship landscape.