BCCI to seek new jersey sponsor ahead of Asia Cup as Dream11 exits

Just over two weeks before the Asia Cup begins in the United Arab Emirates, fantasy sports platform Dream11 has reportedly withdrawn from its role as the Indian cricket team’s lead jersey sponsor.
The development follows the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill in both houses of Parliament on Thursday. The bill prohibits online fantasy sports and gambling platforms from operating in India.
According to a media report not willing to continue its deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Neither the company nor the board has made an official announcement.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saiki said the board would comply with the legislation. “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government,” Saiki said in a media report.
The board is expected to invite fresh bids for jersey sponsorship rights ahead of the Asia Cup. If an agreement is not reached in time, India could take the field without a lead jersey sponsor when the tournament begins on Sept. 9.
Dream11 had been announced as India’s lead jersey sponsor in July 2023 on a three-year contract worth ₹358 crore. The exit adds the company to a list of former sponsors whose tenures ended amid financial or regulatory complications. Sahara, which held rights from 2001 to 2013, came under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Star India, sponsor from 2014 to 2017, faced a Competition Commission probe. Oppo exited in 2020 citing financial pressures, and Byju’s ended its association under legal dispute with the BCCI over unpaid dues.