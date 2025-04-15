BeastLife announces Rinku Singh as brand ambassador

Sports nutrition startup BeastLife has appointed Indian cricketer Rinku Singh as its brand ambassador. The collaboration aims to highlight conversations around the use of clean and reliable supplements among athletes. Singh is expected to feature in initiatives that focus on raising awareness about sports nutrition within the athletic community.
“BeastLife stands for something bigger than just supplements. It’s about creating the finest products with top-quality ingredients, backed by science and integrity. What really drew me in was the brand’s vision to make world-class sports nutrition accessible in India. That’s something I believe in deeply and am proud to support.” said Singh.
Raj Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of BeastLife, commented, “Rinku’s belief in BeastLife goes beyond just a partnership. He aligns with what we’re building and wants to help shape the future of fitness in India. His support is a huge validation of our purpose.”
Gaurav Taneja, Co-Founder of BeastLife added, “Rinku embodies everything BeastLife stands for discipline, performance and authenticity. This partnership is a big step in making science-backed, athlete-approved supplements a household name in India.”
BeastLife, co-founded in 2023 by fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja and entrepreneur Raj Gupta, is a relatively new entrant in India’s fitness and nutrition sector. .