Behrouz Biryani onboards Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador

Rebel Foods' homegrown brand, Behrouz Biryani, announces Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The association aims to introduce a new 'Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani' range, with the collaboration intending to provide customers with a premium biryani experience.
The partnership between Behrouz Biryani and Saif Ali Khan, for the introduction of the 'Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani' range, is not simply a collaboration, but rather co-creation. This endeavour reflects the brand's commitment to delivering a unique biryani experience, combining Behrouz Biryani's culinary tradition with Saif Ali Khan's association with aristocracy, making him an ideal choice as Behrouz’s brand ambassador.
The two parties have collaborated on a social media ad film to launch the range. The film features Saif in a vintage car surrounded by a royal cavalry, emphasizing the royal experience promised by the biryani. This showcases Behrouz Biryani's commitment to delivering a regal dining experience.
Speaking of the collaboration with Saif Ali Khan, Nishant Kedia, Chief Marketing Officer- India, Rebel Foods, stated, “This is not just any brand ambassador partnership but a confluence of values, legacy and a commitment to bring the best for our customers. The Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani is a symbol of our dedication to culinary excellence, a deep-rooted legacy and our commitment to craftsmanship, much like the roles that Saif is well known for, that resonate with depth and authenticity. We're deeply honoured and excited for this association with Saif and look forward to sharing this royal indulgence with biryani lovers everywhere.”
To which Saif added, “Embarking on this journey with Behrouz Biryani to bring the 'Nawabi Handi Dum Biryani' to life has been a delicious experience. It's about intertwining the richness of royal culinary traditions with the craftsmanship that Behrouz is renowned for. This collaboration is more than just bringing a dish to the table; it's about reviving a legacy and presenting it with a touch of modernity and elegance, ensuring each serving is reminiscent of a royal dawat.”