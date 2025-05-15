Benjamin Joe becomes Meta’s APAC VP as Sandhya Devanathan expands role to lead Southeast Asia

Meta has announced a leadership change in its Asia-Pacific operations as Dan Neary prepares to step down after a 12-year tenure. Benjamin Joe, a 14-year veteran of the company, will take over as Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific starting July. Joe currently leads Meta’s Southeast Asia business and has held leadership roles in markets including the United States and Korea.
“I’m committed to driving innovation and transformative growth for our clients and partners alongside Meta’s talented teams,” Joe said, highlighting the vibrancy and diversity of the APAC region as full of opportunity.
In conjunction with Joe’s promotion, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head of Meta India, will expand her role to oversee Meta’s business operations in both India and Southeast Asia. Devanathan, who has played a key role in Meta’s India growth, emphasised continuity and partnership in her new expanded role.
“I am thankful to Dan Neary for his leadership in steering the Asia Pacific business and confident that going ahead we will continue to drive growth and innovation for our valued partners along with Ben,” she said. “What remains a constant is our unwavering focus on serving you – our partners – and continuing to invest in products to help drive growth.”
Neary, who has overseen Meta’s growth in a competitive and rapidly evolving market, praised both his successors. “Both Ben and Sandhya are exceptional leaders with strong track records. I’m confident that they will continue to drive growth and innovation for our valued partners and take our business to new heights,” he said.
The leadership reshuffle comes at a time when Meta is increasingly focusing on expanding its presence across Asia-Pacific, leveraging new technologies such as AI and enhanced advertising tools to capture growing digital markets.