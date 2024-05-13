Beurer India onboards Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Beurer India Pvt. Ltd. has announced Sourav Ganguly as its newest brand ambassador.
As part of its expansion strategy, Beurer India is intensifying its make-in-India program to tailor its health monitoring devices to the needs of the Indian market which would come with precision. "We aim to introduce innovative and quality products that not only meet but exceed the health monitoring requirements of our consumers," said Stanley Joseph, Director of Beurer India.
"India is a key market in Beurer's global strategy. We are committed to investing in the country not just through our products but also by contributing to health education and awareness," added Joseph.
Salil V.S., Managing Director and CEO of Beurer India discussed the strategic importance of bringing a high-profile personality like Sourav Ganguly on board. "Mr. Ganguly’s association with Beurer is more than symbolic. It is central to our strategy of deepening our connection with Indian consumers. His widespread respect, trust and appeal as a sportsperson and a leader make him the perfect ambassador to enhance the visibility of our innovative health solutions," said Salil.
Sourav Ganguly, speaking about his new role, expressed his enthusiasm for promoting accurate diagnosis and helping them to lead a healthier lifestyle among his fans and the wider public. "Health and well-being” have always been close to my heart, and I am excited to contribute to Beurer’s mission to improve health outcomes in India. The new Blood Glucose Monitor is a prime example of what we aim to achieve – making health monitoring accessible and reliable for everyone."