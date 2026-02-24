Bewakoof Founder & CEO Prabhkiran Singh steps down

Prabhkiran Singh, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bewakoof, has announced that he will step down from his role after more than a decade at the brand.
Singh shared the move in a post on LinkedIn, writing, “I have decided to leave Bewakoof, the company I co-founded and have led for the past 14 years.”
Founded in 2011 in Mumbai, Bewakoof began as a D2C fashion brand focused on youth apparel. The brand company was started “out of a tiny room in a Mumbai slum” by two newly graduated engineers without prior business experience. “Back then, equity funding was rare, and the idea of a D2C brand taking off in India seemed almost foolish,” he wrote.
He added that in the early years, the founders handled deliveries and customer queries themselves. Over time, the company expanded its operations and product range. Singh said the brand now ships more than 20,000 products a day and has built an online community of over 6 million social media followers. He also noted that the brand was among the early D2C fashion startups in India to cross Rs 100 crore in revenue.
Reflecting on his tenure, Singh wrote, “After 14 years of building, I feel it is the right time to prioritise my health, my family, and personal goals that deserve attention.”
He said the brand is “structurally ready for its next phase,” with a leadership team in place and backing from TMRW and the Aditya Birla Group.
Singh will continue to lead the brand until the end of March. “I will forever cheer for Bewakoof from the sidelines, celebrating its every win,” he wrote.