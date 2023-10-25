Beyoung announces Bhuvan Bam as its first brand ambassador

Beyoung has signed entertainer, actor, and content creator, Bhuvan Bam as their brand ambassador.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bhuvan Bam stated, "It’s been a pleasure and an incredible experience collaborating with Beyoung. Working with the entire team was a joy and it was a great time to collaborate with them, very happy with what we've created together. The brand's commitment to innovation truly shines in their approach to fashion and their style range is a must for everyday fashion.”
Bhuvan's journey starting from humble beginnings to becoming an icon resonates with Beyoung's story of growth and determination.
Shivam Soni, Founder and CEO of Beyoung says, “This partnership is all about mixing creativity, style, and relatability to inspire young folks, set fashion trends, and make fashion accessible to everyone. We're excited to have you join us in this journey as बीयंग X बीबी team up to help you show your personal style every day."
Furthermore, the collaboration promises an array of new announcements throughout 2024. This collaboration will bring forth more fashion content, behind-the-scenes insights, and interactive experiences, keeping fashion enthusiasts and fans engaged and informed.