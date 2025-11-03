BharatPe names Shilpi Kapoor as Head of Marketing

BharatPe has announced the appointment of Shilpi Kapoor as its Head of Marketing on Monday. She is expected to lead brand strategy, integrated marketing, and digital growth mandates across the platform, working closely with leadership to accelerate brand momentum and market expansion.
Kapoor’s most recent stint was with Airtel Payments Bank, where she served as the Chief Marketing Officer. She led the creation of the ‘safe second account’ category.
With over two decades of experience, Kapoor has held senior leadership roles across brands, including American Express, Renault, Godfrey Phillips, Bharti Airtel, and Coca-Cola.
Her experience spans brand launches, digital and data-driven marketing, consumer insights, market expansion, and building engagement-first brand ecosystems. At American Express, she led the ‘Don’t Live Life Without It’ campaign in India; at Renault, she drove the launch of Renault KWID and led integrated campaigns.
Speaking on the appointment, Nalin Negi, Chief Executive Officer, BharatPe, said, “BharatPe is focused on building a financial ecosystem that is trusted, digital-first, and deeply relevant to both merchants and consumers. Shilpi’s experience in scaling high-impact brands will help sharpen our narrative, deepen engagement, and accelerate our next phase of growth.”
Commenting on her appointment, Shilpi Kapoor said, “BharatPe has played a pivotal role in shaping digital commerce in India, and the opportunity ahead is tremendous. My focus will be on building a brand that is trusted, relevant, and culturally rooted, one that empowers millions of merchants and consumers and strengthens BharatPe’s position as a financial growth partner across India.”