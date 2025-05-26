Bhuvanesh Mendiratta becomes Managing Director for Miraj Cinemas

Miraj Cinemas has named Bhuvanesh Mendiratta as its new Managing Director following the departure of Amit Sharma, who stepped down after leading the company for over 14 years.
Mendiratta, who has been associated with the company for over a decade, was previously serving as the Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, he will oversee business strategy, daily operations, and long-term planning.
With more than two decades of experience in the entertainment and hospitality sectors, Mendiratta has worked with companies such as PVR and Cinemax before joining Miraj. He has managed functions across operations, food and beverage, marketing, programming, and audits. He is a graduate in Hospitality and Administration from the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) and holds an Executive MBA in Hospitality Management.
Arvind Jain, Group CEO, Miraj Group, said, “Bhuvanesh has been part of our core team for a long time and understands every aspect of the business. With his strong industry knowledge and execution skills, we believe he is well-placed to lead Miraj Cinemas into its next phase of growth. We are excited about what lies ahead.”
Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, Managing Director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd., said, “It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I’m truly honoured to take on this responsibility. Our focus will remain on strengthening our presence, adding premium formats like IMAX and Neo-M, and creating the best possible experience for moviegoers across India,” and added that Miraj is also planning to expand in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. “We will have locally tailored content strategies and sustainable cinema formats.”
Under Bhuvanesh Mendiratta’s leadership, Miraj Cinemas is planning to expand its presence across India and upgrade its projection and sound systems. The company currently operates 235 screens across 70 locations in 48 cities.