Big Bang Social appoints Sudeep Subash as CEO

Collective Artists Network has appointed Sudeep Subash as the CEO of Big Bang Social, its creator economy platform. He will continue to serve as the Chief Revenue Officer of Collective Artists Network. In his expanded role, Subash is expected to guide Big Bang Social’s next phase of development, focusing on brand-creator collaborations and content-led commerce.
“I’ve known few leaders in my life that have been as invested in their teams as Sudeep,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “His ability to scale businesses, drive innovation, and foster a culture of collaboration makes him the perfect leader to take Big Bang Social to new heights. As brands and advertisers continue to seek impactful collaborations with creators, his vision will be instrumental in expanding our influence and unlocking new opportunities in the creator economy.”
Commenting on his new role, Sudeep Subash, now CEO of Big Bang Social and Chief Revenue Officer at Collective Artists Network said, “I am excited to take on this new challenge and further build on the incredible foundation of Big Bang Social. We are at a pivotal moment where content, culture, and commerce are converging like never before. I look forward to working with our teams, creators, and brand partners to drive meaningful growth and shape the future of this dynamic ecosystem.”