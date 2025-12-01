Big Bang Social debuts creator content licensing model for brands

Big Bang Social (BBS), the creator monetisation platform under Collective Artists Network, has launched Creator Content Licensing, a model that enables brands to license existing branded content produced by creators. The initiative is positioned as a solution for marketing teams seeking scale, speed and cost efficiencies by repurposing ready-made creator content instead of commissioning new production.
As part of a pilot with a major Indian e-commerce platform, the company said the brand built a repository of about 75,000 creator-led content assets. These were delivered at a pace of more than 600 pieces per day without new shoots, scripts or edits. The assets were deployed across advertising, apps, websites, social media, PR and marketing channels.
According to data shared by the company, the pilot resulted in up to a 90 per cent reduction in content production costs compared to traditional shoots, a cost per content piece at one-tenth through UGC licensing, a three-day turnaround time, perpetual digital rights and access to varied content for A/B testing and performance optimisation.
Sudeep Subash, CEO of Big Bang Social and Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Collective Artists Network, said: “With Creator Content Licensing, brands no longer need to be limited by production cycles. They get a plug-and-play content engine - high-quality, ready-to-run assets from creators, delivered at scale, and at a fraction of the cost. The impact on CAC and campaign agility is substantial.”
The company stated that the model also provides creators an additional revenue stream by enabling previously published branded content to be licensed for reuse without requiring further effort.