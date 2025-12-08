Big Boy Toyz unveils new logo after 16 years

Big Boy Toyz (BBT), India’s pre-owned luxury and supercar brand, has announced the launch of its brand-new logo after 16 years.
The new logo introduces a sleek, signature-style visual language that symbolises modern luxury, dynamism and timelessness. Designed to resonate with Gen Z and emerging generations of automotive enthusiasts, the emblem aims to stay young, future-ready and culturally relevant.
Speaking on the rebrand, Jatin Ahuja, Founder ad MD of Big Boy Toyz, said, “Over a decade, our business has grown; with times we have evolved. Back in the 2000s we were the first movers to bring supercar culture. Today we are nurturing the new-age generation who are different and this move to change the logo has come from the fact that times have changed. Our new logo is a signature-style logo that is more modern, something that Gen Z and generations after will love seeing. Big Boy Toyz is a young brand that always grows with time. This is our ode to a timeless brand and as supercars are timeless, so are we.”
The rebrand also aligns with global design trends. Companies ike Starbucks, Mastercard, and Uber have undergone logo evolutions over the past decade to embrace minimalism and digital-first branding. The new identity will roll out across all digital platforms, showrooms, merchandise and upcoming brand experiences.