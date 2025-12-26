Online grocery platform bigbasket reports 200% jump in Christmas 2025 festive sales

Online grocery platform bigbasket recorded a 200% year-on-year increase in festive sales during Christmas 2025, driven by higher demand for bakery items, chocolates, decorations, party supplies and gifting categories, as the brand said.
Christmas-themed bakery products saw growth, with cakes and desserts rising 76.03% compared with last year. Plum cakes, gourmet pastries, cookies and festive hampers led the category. Sales of premium chocolates and confectionery increased by 87%.
Demand for Christmas décor and party essentials rose 178% year on year. Products such as Christmas trees, fairy lights, ornaments, wreaths, table décor and themed crockery saw higher uptake as households prepared for celebrations at home.
The TATA enterprise said festive shopping began nearly a week before Christmas, pointing to an early start to celebrations. Fresh produce sales increased 14.28%, led by berries, cherries, cheese, cold cuts and gourmet ingredients. Sales of dry fruits, premium beverages, gourmet hampers and curated gift boxes rose 64.16%.
Seshu Kumar, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer at bigbasket, said, “Christmas is about bringing loved ones together at home, and bigbasket ensured customers had everything they needed from festive cakes and gourmet ingredients to decor and gifting on one platform. The strong growth we witnessed reflects how customers trust bigbasket to simplify celebrations while offering quality, variety and timely delivery.”