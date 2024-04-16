BigBrandTheory bags the integrated creative mandate for Prime Group

BigBrandTheory (BBT) has won the integrated creative mandate for Prime Group, a real estate brand in Sri Lanka. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for brand strategy, positioning, Project naming and identity, and creative campaigns for omnichannel mediums.
Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Sandamini Perera, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, Prime Group, said, “As Sri Lanka's real estate market continues to expand, Prime Group recognizes the need to differentiate itself and establish a strong brand that resonates with both local and international audiences. BBT was the clear choice for us owing to their unparalleled expertise in consumer understanding, strategic approach, and creative thinking coupled with unmatched tenacity. We are committed to enhancing our brand presence and driving growth in the competitive real estate sector. With BBT on board, we are confident in crafting impactful brand strategies and identities that will not only attract potential investors and buyers but also contribute to the growth of the overall real estate industry in Sri Lanka.”
Pravin Shah, Founder, BigBrandTheory commented, “We are honoured to have been chosen as Prime Group’s creative branding partner. This win is significant for us as it marks our foray into the Sri Lankan market and is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional branding solutions to clients globally. Sri Lanka's real estate market presents a unique set of opportunities and challenges. Through our collaboration, we aim to create a compelling brand narrative that effectively communicates Prime Group’s value proposition that resonates with its target audience and elevates its market positioning.”