BigTrunk Communications announces Santosh Pawar as Senior VP - Business

BigTrunk Communications has appointed Santosh Pawar as Senior Vice President - Business, as the agency looks to strengthen its growth, partnerships and market expansion efforts.
Pawar brings more than a decade of leadership experience across India’s broadcast and entertainment sector.
He has held national sales leadership roles at Sun TV Network and Shemaroo Entertainment, and earlier served as Zonal Head of Sales at Zee Entertainment Enterprises. His background includes building large advertiser relationships, driving revenue growth across regions and working across complex national media ecosystems.
Pawar’s appointment reflects the increasing convergence of traditional media monetisation and digital, performance-led marketing, as brands seek integrated and measurable solutions across platforms.
Speaking about his new role, Santosh Pawar said, “BigTrunk Communications is at an exciting stage of growth where digital solutions are directly influencing business outcomes for brands. I look forward to leveraging my experience in media partnerships and market expansion to help the agency scale its impact and build stronger brand relationships across industries.”
Bharat Subramaniam, Founder & Managing Director at BigTrunk, added, “Santosh’s deep experience in national media sales and advertiser partnerships adds a significant dimension to our leadership team. His understanding of brand ecosystems and market dynamics will help us accelerate our growth and strengthen our partner-led approach across categories.”
The appointment is part of the agency’s broader effort to build leadership as it expands its presence across India and international markets.