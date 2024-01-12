BigTrunk Communications wins Fresh Bus's digital mandate

BigTrunk Communications Pvt. Ltd. has secured the digital mandate for Fresh Bus This collaboration aims at enhancing the brand's online presence through digital marketing strategies.
Speaking about this association, Sudhakar Chirra, Founder & Chief Electric Officer at Fresh Bus remarked, "At Fresh Bus, we have always believed in promoting sustainable mobility with our premium EV Buses to build a greener future. As a growing brand, having a robust digital marketing strategy to resonate with the new-age eco-conscious travellers is paramount. BigTrunk's track record of crafting compelling digital experiences aligns seamlessly with our vision. We are looking forward to executing effective digital marketing strategies that will exceed our expectations with this valuable partnership."
Santoosh Anand, Sr. Manager of Brand Marketing at Fresh Bus also added, "Staying ahead in the competitive sustainable travel market, requires a nuanced understanding of customer preferences in the digital world. Teaming up with BigTrunk will ensure that our eco-friendly narrative resonates with our audience across all digital touchpoints."
Bharat Subramaniam, Founder & MD at BigTrunk Communications Pvt. Ltd. stated, "With the growing popularity of sustainable choices across the travel industry, creating an impactful digital experience is essential to share the values of eco-consciousness and create the right brand perception. This collaboration offers an exciting opportunity to spearhead the digital narrative of a pioneering commuter service in this niche segment. Understanding travel preferences along with customer behaviour will be the key parameters for driving their digital growth strategy. We are geared to leverage the latest digital innovations and storytelling to propel Fresh Bus into the digital fast lane."