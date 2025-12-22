Bikaji announces visual rebrand, retains corporate identity

Bikaji Foods International Limited has announced the introduction of a new brand logo, marking an update to its visual identity while leaving its legal name, corporate structure and existing rights and obligations unchanged.
The company said the redesigned logo draws inspiration from its Rajasthani roots and long-standing association with Bikaner. The design is centred on a shield motif, intended to reflect trust and legacy, with visual elements that reference traditional Rajasthani turbans and the desert landscape of the region. According to the company, the refresh is part of a broader effort to align the brand’s identity with its future growth plans.
Deepak Agarwal, Managing Director, Bikaji Foods International Ltd., said, “Our new logo is more than just a design, it’s a celebration of who we are, a blend of tradition and modernity. As we gear up for 2026, this refreshed visual identity aims to strengthen Bikaji’s connection with its loyal consumers while appealing to new generations. It reflects our heritage, values, and unwavering commitment to authenticity, taste, and quality, even as we continue to expand our footprint across domestic and international markets”.
Neha Rao, Vice President – Marketing, Bikaji Foods, said, “Bikaji has always been in the forefront of impactful marketing, from large scale campaigns like Bikaji Khao, London Jao to our recent collaboration with Pankaj Tripathi as the brand icon for our Uttar Pradesh market expansion. These initiatives reflect our aggressive marketing strategy and our ambition to strengthen and expand Bikaji’s presence across India and beyond.
As we grow, its vital for us to stay deeply connected to our traditional roots while reimagining how the brand speaks to modern audiences. The new logo marks the first step in this transformation- a thoughtful balance between our heritage and vision for the coming years. We believe that a modernized logo and packaging system helps Bikaji stand out on crowded shelves, appeal to younger consumers and signal superior quality while retaining its traditional savour. The new elements form a mark, that is both regal and welcoming, deeply anchored in cultural authenticity while confidently express a modern, progressive brand identity”.
The company clarified that the change is limited to visual branding and does not impact its legal identity, corporate status or existing contracts.