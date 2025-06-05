Bipin R. Pandit releases biography reflecting on 28 Years with The Advertising Club

\\\\\\, chief operating officer of The Advertising Club and founder of the live music property Khumaar, launched his biography during the Abby Awards at Goafest 2025. The book, titled 'Bipin R. Pandit – Impassioned,' captures his 28-year journey with the organisation and includes accounts from his personal and professional life.
The biography was unveiled by Rana Barua, president of The Advertising Club and group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia (Japan and South Korea), during the 58th edition of the Abbys. The release was attended by industry leaders and delegates at the awards ceremony.
Pandit has overseen 28 editions of the Abbys since joining The Ad Club after a decade-long stint at Castrol India, where he worked in electronic data processing. He began his career at Baroda Rayon, in the accounts department, after graduating in commerce.
During Pandit's tenure, The Advertising Club launched two award properties, Effie, recognising advertising effectiveness, and Emvie, honouring media excellence. Both were introduced in 2001 during a three-day advertising festival in Mumbai and were later spun off into standalone events. Each has now completed 25 years.
Bipin R. Pandit, Impassioned features a foreword by Padma Shri awardee Piyush Pandey and a note by Padma Shri Prasoon Joshi. The book includes reflections from former presidents and managing committee members of The Ad Club on the role of the Secretariat and Pandit’s contributions to the Club’s development.
Speaking on the book’s release, Pandit said, “It started with a LinkedIn blog which I wrote post the conclusion of last year’s Abby Awards at Goafest getting great traction. Rana Barua my President called and mentioned that this is an exciting journey and encouraged me to write a Book and promised a launch at the next year's Goafest. Gour Gupta, my very dear friend got his Organization TRIBES to Support the Book project wholeheartedly and Gokul Krishnamoorthy agreed to Co-author and curate. The Book got a great launch and going by the feedback I am happy people are liking what they have seen and read.”
Rana Barua, who led the launch, said, “Bipin R. Pandit has been the steady pulse of The Advertising Club for almost three decades - consistently dependable, and deeply passionate. His journey is a testament to what it means to lead with integrity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the industry. With Impassioned!, Bipin offers a rare glimpse into the many layers that make him who he is - not just the man behind the scenes, but the force that has kept TAC united, relevant, and thriving year after year.”
Former Ad Club president Ramesh Narayan added, “Happy to say that I have known Bipin from the time he joined the Advertising Club. I have had the pleasure of seeing him blossom into a mature and dependable person who can handle the large events as well as the different committees who make up the AdClub. Bipin's ever smiling countenance is very comforting. And his multi-faceted personality with real passion in music, cricket and advertising make him a very interesting person to interact with. I wish him all the very best.”
The book also includes anecdotes from Pandit’s personal life, including the story of his relationship, which began on the terrace of a Dadar apartment, and offers insight into his family life. It also documents the influences behind his love for music and cricket, two enduring passions alongside his career in advertising.
Ten per cent of the book’s proceeds will be donated to the Light of Life Foundation, led by Villy Doctor, which supports underprivileged communities.