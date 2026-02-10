Birla Precision Technologies introduces new brand identity

Birla Precision Technologies Limited has introduced a new brand identity as part of a broader shift in its business strategy. The update reflects changes in the brand’s focus as it expands into additional industrial segments while continuing its core manufacturing operations.
The revised brand vision aligns with long-term growth plans and reflects changes in market conditions and industry demand.
Commenting on the new brand identity, Vedant Birla, Chairman, Birla Precision Technologies Limited, said, “Our new brand identity reflects a bold, future-oriented vision to build Birla Precision Technologies into a globally trusted, innovation-led precision engineering company that empowers advanced manufacturing across critical and high-growth industries. We remain deeply committed to the Make in India programme, with a strong focus on strengthening our manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra through planned investments in advanced manufacturing and technology capabilities. This next phase of growth is aimed at creating long-term, sustainable value while enabling market leadership. Through these strategic investments, we aim to support large as well as MSME customers across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with high-quality, reliable and precision-driven solutions.”
Ravinder Chander Prem, Managing Director, Birla Precision Technologies Limited, added, “Birla Precision has earned the trust of customers over decades, and our next phase of growth is centred on transforming how we design, manufacture, and deliver precision solutions. With our renewed vision, the focus is on sharpening our product capabilities, upgrading manufacturing infrastructure, and deepening our technology expertise to stay aligned with the evolving demands of various industries. These initiatives will help us serve new sectors while reinforcing our core strengths in precision machining and industrial engineering.”
The initiatives are being carried out under the leadership of Vedant Birla and include investments in research and development, technology adoption and modernisation of existing businesses.