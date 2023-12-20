Bisk Farm announces Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador

Bisk Farm has announced its partnership with actress Rashmika Mandanna appointing her as its brand ambassador. The actress will be the face of the ‘RUSKIT Brand’.
Bisk Farm is focusing on strengthening its position in the rusk category, a significant contributor to the company's total revenue.
Vijay Singh, Managing Director of Bisk Farm, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the Bisk Farm family as our Brand Ambassador. Her undeniable charm and widespread appeal perfectly embodies the spirit of Bisk Farm – a brand synonymous with fun, freshness, and deliciousness. Her strong connection with the millennial audience makes her the perfect choice to represent our brand and further strengthen our presence in key markets. We look forward to an exciting journey with Rashmika as a key partner in shaping the narrative and engaging with consumers on a deeper level across the nation for substantial revenue growth."
Expressing her excitement about the association with the brand, Rashmika Mandanna said, "Bisk Farm is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in India, and their commitment to growth and innovation resonates deeply with me. I believe that this partnership will be a fruitful one, and I look forward to connecting with my fans through Bisk Farm's delicious and wholesome products."