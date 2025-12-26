Bisk Farm onboards Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

Bisk Farm has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador as the biscuit maker marks more than two decades since its founding.
The association coincides with the launch of a new campaign for its Rich Marie biscuit, built around the theme ‘Me Time = Rich Marie Time,’ which is being rolled out across television, digital, print and social media platforms.
The campaign film features Kapoor during moments of personal downtime, showing her taking a break with tea and biscuits.
Speaking of the association, Vijay Singh, Managing Director at SAJ Food Products (P) Ltd, said, “Rich Marie stands for the belief that taking time for yourself is not a luxury but a necessity in today’s fast-paced lives. Whether it’s a homemaker, a working professional, or anyone navigating a busy day, these small me-time rituals are essential to pause and reconnect with one’s best self. Shraddha Kapoor embodies this authenticity and balance effortlessly, making her the perfect face to bring the Rich Marie ‘Me Time’ philosophy to life.”
Shraddha Kapoor added, “For me, me-time has always been about enjoying moments that feel truly mine. Rich Marie makes those pauses even more special. Whether it’s with chai or just a simple break, every Rich Marie bite reminds me to take a moment for myself, rejuvenate, and reconnect with my best self. It’s my little ritual of comfort and personal refreshment.”
The homegrown biscuit brand said the appointment of Kapoor marks a new phase as it looks to build on its existing presence while appealing to a wider audience.