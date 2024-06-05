Bisleri Limonata onboards Aditya Roy Kapur as its brand ambassador

Bisleri International has announced the onboarding of Aditya Roy Kapur as the new brand ambassador for Bisleri Limonata. His association with Limonata helps to solidify the brand's image and appeal to this key demographic and Gen Z.
Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International said, "Bisleri Limonata stands out in lemon beverages with its lime and mint combination and has won over millions of consumers. Aditya Roy Kapur is a great brand fit because he is one of the coolest actors today with an easy going charm. With this campaign, we're set to strengthen our bond with GenZ consumers and drive even greater demand for Limonata."
Commenting on his association, Aditya Roy Kapur said, “I'm excited to embark on this refreshing journey. Limonata's invigorating taste and zest for life perfectly aligns with my own outlook. I enjoyed being part of the campaign because it has such a chill and fun vibe and should be very enjoyable for the consumers. This besides, I am happy to collaborate and be a part of the Bisleri family.”