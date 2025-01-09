Bisleri ups ad spend by nearly 60% to ₹100.96 crore in FY24

Bisleri International significantly increased its advertising and promotional expenses by nearly 60% to ₹100.96 crore in FY24, up from ₹63.22 crore in FY23. The company’s profits rose 82.8% to ₹316.95 crore and revenue from operations grew 14.8% to ₹2,689.69 crore.
The company’s total consolidated revenue, which includes other income, climbed 18.32% to ₹2,814.04 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. This marks the highest revenue for the company in five years.
In comparison, Bisleri reported a profit of ₹173.38 crore and revenue of ₹2,341.98 crore in FY23. Total expenses for FY24 rose 12.31% to ₹2,410.92 crore.
Bisleri’s has partnered with celebrities and sports collaborations to market itself during the period. This includes deals with IPL and Ultimate Table Tennis League as the hydration partner. Additionally, it onboarded Deepika Padukone and Aditya Roy Kapoor as brand ambassadors.