Bizzcom Solutions expands globally to 20+ countries

Bizzcom Solutions, an integrated public relations and strategic communications agency, has announced a global expansion of its PR services in over 20 countries, including the UAE, UK, USA, Singapore, Canada, Australia, Germany, South Africa, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.
Speaking of the expansion, Praveen Tiwari, Founder of Bizzcom Solutions, said, “This expansion reflects our vision of building a truly global PR ecosystem powered by innovation, storytelling, and meaningful brand connections. We are not just growing in numbers but in capability, creativity, and global influence. Our goal is to help Indian brands go global and global brands connect deeply with Indian and Asian markets. This is just the beginning of a much larger journey.”
The company’s operations span North America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia, offering services including global media relations, cross-border PR campaigns, CEO branding, thought leadership, crisis communication, digital PR, and investor relations.
The agency is also launching a global PR alliance program to connect businesses with local media networks and journalists across countries, supporting startups and enterprises in market entry and brand expansion.
"We are building a PR ecosystem where geography is no longer a barrier. With our strong media relationships and global partnerships, we aim to create brand impact that travels across borders,” Tiwari added.