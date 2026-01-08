Bizzcom Solutions launches PR programme for early-stage startups

Bizzcom Solutions has launched a programme to provide public relations support to selected early-stage startups.
The programme is aimed at helping young ventures that face resource constraints in communicating their business stories and building visibility. It will focus on assisting founders with shaping their narratives, gaining media exposure and building credibility with stakeholders.
Commenting on the programme, Praveen Tiwari, founder of Bizzcom Solutions, said, “Early-stage startups are built on innovation and strong ideas, but many struggle to reach the right audience at the right time. With this initiative, our goal is to support passionate founders by offering them structured PR guidance and strategic communication support that can accelerate their growth journey.”
Under the programme, selected startups will receive support in areas such as media outreach, press release development, brand positioning and communication strategy for a defined period. It will be open to startups across sectors, including technology, sustainability, healthcare, education, consumer brands and social impact ventures.
Bizzcom Solutions said the programme is intended to help bridge the gap between emerging businesses and mainstream media platforms, allowing startups to improve their visibility in a competitive market.