Industry Updates

BJP appoints McCann Worldgroup & Scarecrow M&C Saatchi to lead their election campaign

As per reports, it remains uncertain whether other agencies like Ogilvy and Efficacy, contending for the creative account, will also be included in the mandate amidst BJP's voter outreach initiatives.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
FI00918

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen McCann Worldgroup and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi to lead its creative advertising campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to sources familiar with the decision as reported by The Economic Times

One undisclosed executive mentioned, "The creative mandate is expected to be managed by McCann Worldgroup-TAG, a new-age ad agency owned by McCann, and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi." 

The BJP is currently in the process of selecting three to four independent agencies specializing in data-led technology, digital advertising, regional campaigns, outdoor advertising, influencer-led campaigns, and social media.

According to the ET report, it is uncertain whether additional agencies like Ogilvy and Efficacy, which competed for the creative account, will also be granted portions of the mandate. This uncertainty arises amidst the BJP's extensive outreach initiatives designed to attract voters.

A report by the Centre for Media Studies estimated that the BJP spent approximately Rs. 27,000 crore leading up to the 2019 general elections. Executives indicated that ad budgets could rise by 30-40% compared to 2019. Additionally, data from the Google Ads Transparency Centre revealed that between January 1, 2024, and March 15, 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allocated nearly Rs. 31 crore for Google ad campaigns ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The upcoming election is scheduled to take place in seven phases over six weeks, with voting slated to conclude on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

McCann Worldgroup indian general elections Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Scarecrow M&C Saatchi Indian general elections 2024