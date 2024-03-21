BJP appoints McCann Worldgroup & Scarecrow M&C Saatchi to lead their election campaign

The BJP is currently in the process of selecting three to four independent agencies specializing in data-led technology, digital advertising, regional campaigns, outdoor advertising, influencer-led campaigns, and social media.
According to the ET report, it is uncertain whether additional agencies like Ogilvy and Efficacy, which competed for the creative account, will also be granted portions of the mandate. This uncertainty arises amidst the BJP's extensive outreach initiatives designed to attract voters.
A report by the Centre for Media Studies estimated that the BJP spent approximately Rs. 27,000 crore leading up to the 2019 general elections. Executives indicated that ad budgets could rise by 30-40% compared to 2019. Additionally, data from the Google Ads Transparency Centre revealed that between January 1, 2024, and March 15, 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allocated nearly Rs. 31 crore for Google ad campaigns ahead of the upcoming general elections.
The upcoming election is scheduled to take place in seven phases over six weeks, with voting slated to conclude on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.