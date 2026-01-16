Black Dog Soda ropes in Emilia Clarke as global brand ambassador

Black Dog Soda has announced actor Emilia Clarke as the new global brand ambassador, marking a shift in its communication centered on the idea of slowing down and being present.
The association aligns with the brand’s ‘Savour the Pause’ philosophy, which focuses on encouraging people to step away from constant digital and everyday noise and engage more deeply with moments of pause.
As part of the association, the brand has released a new film featuring Clarke. Set in the Scottish Highlands and inspired by the Northern Lights, the film aims to show how intentional pauses can feel restorative.
Speaking about the association, Varun Koorichh, VP Marketing, Portfolio Head Premium and Luxury, said, “Today, amid increasing digital and external noise, we too often forget to pause and cherish what truly matters. With Black Dog Soda, we wanted to remind consumers that it is not about capturing moments superficially but about pausing to truly savour them. Our collaboration with Emilia Clarke felt deeply natural because her own journey reflects these values. She has been open about stepping back, prioritising herself and returning stronger, making her a powerful embodiment of presence and resilience. Through immersive storytelling, this collaboration brings that belief to life, reinforcing that sometimes the most powerful act is simply to pause.”
Emilia Clarke added, “Constant shoot schedules and travel often pull me from the present moment. Sometimes, foregoing the capture for real immersion is my secret to feeling alive again. Therefore, the Black Dog Soda collaboration felt effortless as its ethos of slowing down and savoring life struck a deep chord in our always-on world, allowing us to craft a story celebrating presence over perfection.”
The collaboration will extend beyond the film through outdoor, print and digital formats, as well as interactive installations aimed at encouraging moments of pause in everyday settings.