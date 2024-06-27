BlackCab Agency Network wins the digital mandate for Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai

BlackCab has announced its collaboration with Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai for its creative and digital mandate. The partnership with Hyatt holds promise in amplifying the hotel's brand strategy across digital channels, which focuses on showcasing stories and comprehending the subtleties of the digital sphere. The agency aims to create and distribute content strategically to increase desirability, and potential customers, further develop brand loyalty.
BlackCab's Secret Sauce Studios, a Food & Beverage Content Lab, will uplift Hyatt's culinary showcase. The agency seeks to highlight the quality and uniqueness of the hotel’s offerings through visually appealing content and targeted outreach. BlackCab Agency aims to position Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai as the preferred destination for leisure and staycations.
"With its extremely desirable location and boutique service design, Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai is a very interesting addition to our portfolio. We are confident that with the right content and storytelling, we can bring forth this Hyatt Centric outpost to a larger audience in a very meaningful way," said Aayush Bansal, Co-Founder and Director of BlackCab Agency Network.
Having won the confidence from giants such as Marriott, Four Seasons, ITC, Sofitel BKC, and Radisson Hotel Group, BlackCab runs several mandates in this sector.