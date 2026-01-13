Blinkit removes 10-minute delivery branding amid workers' safety concerns

Quick commerce platform Blinkit has removed its 10-minute delivery promise from its branding, following government intervention and growing concerns over the safety of gig workers.
On Tuesday afternoon, the 10-minute delivery messaging was no longer visible when users opened the Blinkit app, indicating a shift in the company’s public-facing communication. Instead, the app interface now shows ‘BlinkIt in 15 minutes.’
The move comes weeks after delivery workers across multiple platforms staged strikes in late December, raising concerns about working conditions, delivery pressure and the lack of social security benefits.
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier encouraged the companies to reconsider fixed delivery time commitments. The government has been engaging with food delivery and quick commerce platforms after worker unions warned that tight delivery timelines could put riders at risk.
As per the sources cited in India Today report, Blinkit plans to remove references to ‘10-minute delivery’ from all brand messaging, including advertisements, promotional campaigns and social media posts.
The change does not necessarily mean deliveries will take longer. Instead, companies are expected to avoid fixed time guarantees in public messaging that could be seen as encouraging unsafe delivery practices.
Reacting to the development, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the decision and thanked the central government for its intervention.
“Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won,” Chadha said, adding that the government’s action was timely, decisive and compassionate.
