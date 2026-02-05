Bloomberg launches unified platform for audio, video and live content

Bloomberg Media has launched a redesigned digital video platform that brings its live and on-demand video and audio content into a single destination across its website and mobile app.
Viewers worldwide can access the agency’s video through its website and a new ‘Stream’ tab on the mobile app, which combines video, live television and podcasts. The new experience will also be rolled out to streaming platforms in the third quarter of 2026.
The updated interface is aimed at improving the discovery of video journalism, analysis and documentaries. It allows editors to adjust the layout quickly based on news priorities, ranging from breaking news to longer-form explainers.
The platform is supported by a new proprietary media player designed to improve streaming quality and loading speed, and includes features such as variable playback speeds and picture-in-picture viewing.
For the first time, select Bloomberg video content will be available only to paying subscribers, enabled by the new digital infrastructure.
Kristin Powers, Bloomberg’s Deputy Head of Media Editorial, who oversees video, said, “We're positioning video as a premium platform and expanding how we tell the most important stories from our global newsroom. Across TV, digital, social, vodcast, and documentaries, we're creating a premier destination for our best video."
Roman Mackiewicz, Bloomberg Media’s Chief Information Officer, said, “We’re continuing to invest in video, so it’s easy to discover and seamless to navigate across one integrated Bloomberg experience. With one of the world’s largest business video libraries and hundreds of new hours added each month, we’re focused on connecting people to the content they need to make big decisions - and generating more innovative opportunities for advertisers along the way.”
Total hours watched across its video platforms rose 25% year over year in 2025, with an average monthly video audience of more than 55 million.
Across linear television and 48 international streaming partners, the agency reported a total household reach exceeding 430 million.
The new video experience will host a mix of live programming, interviews and documentaries, alongside Bloomberg’s existing original formats and investigative reporting.