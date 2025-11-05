Bloomingdale PR appoints Sanya Jain as Strategic Communications Lead – North

Bloomingdale Public Relations has appointed Sanya Jain as Strategic Communications Lead – North, as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the capital and strengthen regional leadership.
In her new role, Jain will oversee business growth, client partnerships and team development in Delhi, supporting the firm’s wider goal of building future-ready reputation strategies.
Jain has experience in public relations and communications, spanning consumer, corporate, crisis and internal communications. She has previously worked with several Fortune 500 companies, including HP, Google, Microsoft and TikTok. Her background includes leading product launches, brand reinventions and reputation management campaigns.
Based in New Delhi, she will report directly to Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale PR.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Sanya to lead our Delhi operations. Her diverse experience across consumer and corporate communications, coupled with her strategic thinking and forward-looking approach, will be crucial in strengthening our presence in one of the most dynamic markets of the country,” said Kharvi.
Commenting on her appointment, Jain said, “I’m excited to take on this new role and grateful for the trust placed in me. Bloomingdale has built a great reputation for its creative and strategic approach, and I’m looking forward to working with our amazing clients and teams to do meaningful, impactful work in Delhi and beyond.”
The appointment aligns with Bloomingdale PR’s strategy to deepen its footprint in Delhi, identified as a key market in the firm’s national expansion plan.