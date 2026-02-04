Bloomingdale PR names Ekta Sibal as Communications Lead - South India

Bloomingdale Public Relations has appointed Ekta Sibal as Communications Lead for South India as part of its expansion across the country.
Sibal will be based in Bengaluru and report to Vikram Kharvi, Chief Executive Officer, Bloomingdale PR. The role is focused on strengthening its presence in southern markets amid rising demand for region-specific communication strategies, particularly within the consumer and startup ecosystem.
Sibal has more than a decade of experience in communications across technology, direct-to-consumer, FMCG, fintech and lifestyle sectors. She has worked with companies including Walmart, Huawei, TikTok and Flipkart, as well as startups such as Kapiva, The Whole Truth Foods, Josh Talks and Super Tails. Her experience includes crisis communications, brand storytelling and integrated marketing.
Commenting on Sibal’s appointment, Vikram Kharvi, CCEO Bloomingdale Public Relations, said, "The South is experiencing a remarkable surge in entrepreneurial energy, and brands need communications partners who truly understand the nuances of building in this market. Ekta brings deep sector expertise, strong founder relationships, and a brand-first mindset that aligns perfectly with where we see PR heading. We're thrilled to have her lead our expansion at such a pivotal moment for the region."
Speaking on her new role, Ekta said, "There's nothing quite like partnering with new businesses and watching the ecosystem transform around them. The pace of change is exhilarating, and PR has had to evolve just as quickly. Bloomingdale PR gets this instinctively, they're already at the forefront of founder-led, brand-centric communications, which is exactly how I've always approached the works. Together, I'm excited to shape the next decade of storytelling in one of India's most dynamic markets"
The appointment is part of its broader effort to strengthen its communications capabilities in India’s growing startup and brand landscape.