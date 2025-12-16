Bluespring unveils new brand identity

Bluspring, an integrated infrastructure management services firm, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity following its demerger from Quess Corp and listing as an independent entity.
The update includes a new logo and visual language and brings the brand’s businesses under a unified brand structure. It said the move reflects its focus on tech-enabled and compliance-led infrastructure and people services.
The new brand architecture follows a service-line-first model, with brands such as Terrier, Hofincons and Vedang operating with powered by endorsements.
The repositioning comes as India increases infrastructure spending, supported by a government capital expenditure outlay of Rs 11.21 lakh crore.
Commenting on the announcement, Kamal Pal Hoda, CEO, Bluspring, said, “Bluspring’s refreshed identity is a clear expression of who we are and what we stand for as an integrated infrastructure services enterprise. It unifies our category-leading service lines and specialist brands into one coherent story for our clients, our people, and our partners.As organisations look for partners who can manage critical infrastructure with agility, compliance, and human-centric care, our new brand platform signals our intent to be that trusted extension of their teams. It honours the heritage of brands like Terrier, Hofincons, and Vedang, while aligning them behind a common purpose—Infrastructure. People. Progress.”
Shilpa Kona, VP - Marketing, Bluspring, said, "Our new identity reflects a brand moving forward with clarity and confidence. Every element has been designed to signal momentum and collaboration. This refresh gives us a unified platform to tell the Bluspring story and engage more meaningfully with clients and our people as we continue to scale."
The refreshed identity will be rolled out across digital platforms, corporate communications, signage and advertising in the coming months.